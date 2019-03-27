UNION CITY, OHIO — Connie Kay (Kelner) Stocksdale, 77, of Union City, went to be with her Lord Monday, March 25, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born April 30, 1941 in Mendon, Ohio to the late Robert A. and Evelyn (Thomas) Kelner.

Connie graduated valedictorian from Mendon Union High School in 1959. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in Education and History from Ohio Northern University in 1963, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. In 1968, Connie earned her Master of Science in Education from Wright State University.

She met her sweetheart at the Mercer County Fair in 1959. On December 26, 1965, she married Jesse Stocksdale, son of Glen and Ethel (Barnhart) Stocksdale of Darke County. Connie spent 36 years teaching elementary students at Celina City Schools, Greenville City Schools, and Mississinawa Valley Schools. In 2000, she was named Darke County Teacher of the Year. Connie attended Ansonia First Church of God. Over the years, she served on the music board, helped with children, sang in the choir, led the high school and elementary handbell choirs, and served as church organist.

Jesse and Connie were married for 53 years and enjoyed three lovely daughters: Anne Marie (David) Anderson of St. Simons Island, Georgia; Julie (Dusty) Rose of Miamisburg, Ohio; and Jennifer (David) Detling of Liberty Township, Ohio. They were blessed with eight grandchildren: Jessica, Katelyn, and Jordan Anderson; Wyatt, Demi, and Fletcher Rose; and Lauren and Leah Detling. Connie is survived by her sister, Jackie (Dick) Schleucher of Celina, Ohio.

A celebration of Connie’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Ansonia First Church of God, with Pastor Derek Specht officiating. Burial will follow at Greenville Union Cemetery. Guests may visit with her family Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2 until 5 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, and Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Connie to the State of the Heart Care, 1350 N Broadway St, Greenville, Ohio 45331 or the Cancer Association of Darke County, P.O.Box 781, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com