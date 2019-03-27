Greenville National Bank sponsors sold out performance

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts recognized Greenville National Bank as a Spotlight Sponsor of the sold out Artists Series performance of Piano Men – A tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel on Saturday at St. Clair Memorial Hall.

“Greenville National Bank’s sponsorship donation helps make it possible to present high quality performing artists in our hometown,” said Andrea Jordan, executive director of DCCA. “We appreciate Greenville National Bank’s support of the arts and their commitment to making these opportunities available and affordable in our community.”

“This timeless music reaches across generations to appeal to an audience from many demographics and almost all ages,” DCCA Artistic Director Keith Rawlins said. “Broadway veterans Craig A. Myer and Donnie Kehr bring the iconic piano men Elton John and Billy Joel to life in an unbelievable concert featuring legendary songs that everyone knows and loves.”

“Piano Men” also is sponsored by Coppock-Hole Trust and The Advocate & The Early Bird Newspaper. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

DCCA also receives operating support from the Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial as well as funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show.

Patrons are reminded that parking is available at the new parking lot at the site of the now-demolished junior high building, including four handicap-accessible spaces just outside the now readily accessible entrance on the west side of St. Clair Memorial Hall; the lot can be entered from Armstrong Street and Central Avenue.

Joan Ellison sings Judy Garland with the Toledo Symphony on May 11 for the final Artists Series performance of DCCA’s 2018-19 Ruby Celebration Season. Guests are invited to forget their troubles, come on, get happy as Joan joins the Toledo Symphony Orchestra for a special performance in celebration of Darke County Center for the Arts’ Ruby Anniversary. Featuring Judy Garland’s original arrangements brought back to life, guests will hear her biggest hits from Hollywood to the concert stage, including “The Trolley Song,” “Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart,” “That’s Entertainment,” “Get Happy,” “The Man That Got Away” and, of course, “Over the Rainbow.” Tickets are $35 and available now online and through the DCCA Office.

DCCA presents and promotes performing and fine arts encouraging cultural enrichment. For more information on DCCA the 2018-19 Ruby Celebration Season, contact the DCCA office at 937-547-0908 or visit its website, DarkeCountyArts.org.