Darke County Parks plans star navigation program

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County Parks will host the Stillwater Stargazers on April 6 at Shawnee Prairie Preserve.

The Stillwater Stargazers will lend their expertise while attendees explore the practice of celestial navigation.

Starting promptly at 8 p.m., On the Trail: Navigate by the Stars will take place outside under the night sky so guests are encouraged to come dressed for cool temperatures.

In the event of cloudy skies, this program will take place indoors.

Registration is required, and there is a $5 fee.

Individuals can visit http://www.darkecountyparks.org/ to create an account and register.

For more information, call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.