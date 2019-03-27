Lydia Schauer Foundation donates to Darke County Friends of the Shelter

DARKE COUNTY – The Lydia Schauer Foundation donated to the Darke County Friends of the Shelter, helping to provide 22 Wag’N 02 Fur Life Pet Oxygen Mask Kits to 10 EMS and 12 fire departments in Darke County.

Each kit includes three oxygen masks of differing sizes, oxygen tubing, a leash and laminated instruction sheet in a bright orange bag.

All Darke County services now have the Wag’N 02 Fur Life Pet Oxygen Mask Kit, which can be used on both conscious pets and on pets that need to be resuscitated. With the three different sized reusable masks, animals of varying sizes can be saved.