Heart and Sole 5K set for April 6

ROSSBURG – State of the Heart Care’s sixth annual Heart and Sole 5K will be April 6 at Eldora Speedway.

Eldora Speedway has partnered with State of the Heart Care since 2015 and allowed it to hold its annual 5K race, the Heart and Sole 5K, donating the use of Eldora’s grounds and Ballroom.

“Everyone has an awareness of hospice and the good things hospice provides,” Eldora’s Larry Boos said. “When we were approached to host the event five years ago we jumped on it because State of the Heart Care is such a recognizable and reputable group, and we feel honored to work with you.

“We are happy to help host the event and to work together towards a great cause. The reward is watching smiles on the participants knowing they have just completed the 5K and also contributed to a good cause.”

Proceeds from the race benefit State of the Heart Care’s Care Center, located on the fourth floor of Wayne HealthCare.

Individuals can register at www.stateoftheheartcare.org or at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/NewWeston/HeartandSole5KOH. The Heart and Sole 5k is the first race in the Darke County Wellness Challenge.

For any race day questions, contact Race Director Erica Wood at ewood@stateoftheheartcare.org or 937-548-2999.