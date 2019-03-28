Shooting suspect apprehended after police standoff in Greenville

GREENVILLE – Shooting suspect David A. Green was arrested early Thursday morning after a six-hour standoff with local police.

The 50-year-old Green, wanted in connection to a March 21 shooting of a 25-year-old Richmond, Indiana, man, was considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department’s Chief Deputy Mark Whittaker, the Darke County Sheriff’s Department’s Emergency Response Team along with the Miami County Sheriff’s Department Emergency Response Team were requested by the Greenville Police Department to the 400 block of Central Avenue to assist with serving both an arrest and search warrant on the suspect thought to be at the residence.

Throughout the standoff, officers were forced to deploy such tactics as the use of tear gas to aid in the safe removal of the suspect. The suspect was apprehended at approximately 6:15 a.m. with no injuries to himself or any responding officers.

No further details are available at this time. Greenville Police Department will release more details as they become available.

By Jim Comer For The Daily Advocate