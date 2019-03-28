Rep. Manchester appointed to Child Support Guidelines Advisory Council

COLUMBUS – Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) appointed State Rep. Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) to the Child Support Guidelines Advisory Council.

Every four years, the council evaluates Ohio’s child support guidelines to conclude if child support orders are being issued according to the guidelines and to ensure the state is meeting the needs of children. The council is comprised of both state and county child professionals, as well as legislators, parent advocacy groups, judges, magistrates and attorneys.

“I would like to thank Speaker Householder for appointing me to the Child Support Guidelines Advisory Council,” Manchester said. “With one in every three children involved in Ohio’s child support program, I look forward to working with the council to serve our kids by protecting their most fundamental needs.”