Arcanum High School names February students of the month

ARCANUM – Arcanum High School’s Students of the Month for February are JT Whittaker and Kayla O’Daniel.

Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School. O’Daniel and Whittaker were nominated because of the accountability and service that they demonstrate at AHS.

Whittaker was nominated because of the effort that he has demonstrated in class. He is responsible and does what is right in class.

O’Daniel also leads through service at AHS. She is a great help to other students in class. She works to make a difference each day.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by Hot Head Burritos and McDonald’s.