Lehman Catholic students earn 11 medals in Regional Science Olympiad

PIQUA – The Lehman Catholic Science Olympiad team competed in the Regional Science Olympiad held March 16 at Piqua High School for students from Shelby, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Champaign counties.

Lehman Catholic placed sixth out of 20 competing teams, fifth out of the competing schools and walked away with 11 medals, qualifying the team for the state Science Olympiad competition on April 27 at The Ohio State University.

Lehman Catholic medalists included:

Angela Brunner and Joe Ritze – Anatomy, fourth place

Mary Deafenbaugh and Ann Deafenbaugh – Boomilever, sixth place

Elias Bezy and Joe Ritze – Chem Lab, fourth place

Joe Ritze and Jacquie Schemmel – Designer Genes, sixth place

Rebecca Sanogo and Joshua George – Disease Detectives, sixth place

Angela Brunner and Emily Bornhorst – Forensics, third place

Nicholas Largent and Aaron Topp – Mission Possible, fourth place

Nicholas Largent and Aaron Topp – Thermodynamics, ninth place

Joshua George and Michael O’Leary – Water Quality, sixth place

Emily Bornhorst and Lexy Casillas – Wright Stuff, 13th place

Mary Deafenbaugh and Ann Deafenbaugh – Write It, Do It, fifth place

In Science Olympiad, students on each team compete individually or as part of a group in a series of events that test their knowledge of science skills, processes and applications in a wide range of disciplines including biology, chemistry, physics, technology, earth science and mathematics. Preparation starts in October and runs through March.

The Lehman Catholic Science Olympiad program is coordinated by Sister Ginny Scherer. Olympiad coaches who volunteer their time are Tracy Hall, Leah Bertke, Jim Hemm, Tom Frantz, Tom Largent, Jon Snyder, Kim Wenning and Steve Wenning.

Funding for the Lehman Catholic Science Olympiad program comes from the Miami County Community Foundation, a Copeland-Emerson Grant and the Lehman Catholic Science Department.

Lehman Catholic High School is the only state-chartered, Roman-Catholic comprehensive institution that provides secondary education for the students of Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami and Shelby counties in West Central Ohio. The school is dual accredited by the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement and the Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association.