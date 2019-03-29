Scavenger hunt planned for First Friday event

GREENVILLE – Main Street Greenville has prepared a scavenger hunt for kids of all ages to explore the downtown district and shake off cabin fever during Main Street Greenville’s First Friday event from 6-9 p.m. April 5.

More than a dozen businesses will participate, and the scavenger hunt will feature prizes for those who complete the challenge. The hunt is not a race and those who wish to participate can pick-up a form at the The Darke County Welcome Center (421 S. Broadway) the evening of the event.

Participants can pick up forms to start the hunt any time between 6-8:30 p.m. There are several locations on the hunt participants are asked to allow for enough time to complete the challenge. All forms must be submitted back to The Welcome Center by 9 p.m. to be entered for prizes.

Participants will solve the riddle at each stop to figure out what they’re hunting for. Once they’ve found the item, participants will snap a selfie and tag Main Street Greenville and the business they’re in. Once participants have completed the hunt they will bring their forms back to The Welcome Center to let their little ones pick out a prize.

For the “big kids” in the groups, Main Street Greenville will have a drawing for three $25 gift cards. Winners will be picked from the photos posted on Facebook.

As with any First Friday, many downtown businesses will stay open late, including the business featured on the hunt. Those who aren’t interested in participating in the hunt still can head downtown to dine, shop and enjoy a night out.

First Friday events are presented by Main Street Greenville, a non-profit organization that supports downtown Greenville through stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth.

Individuals can learn more about the organization on its website, www.mainstreetgreenville.org, or follow the organization on Facebook. Individuals can contact Main Street Greenville at info@mainstreetgreenville.org or 937-548-4998.