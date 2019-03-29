Langsdon minerals program planned at Greenville Public Library

GREENVILLE – Mercer County District Library has a hidden gem in the Langsdon Minerals Collection with more than 900 minerals showcased at the Greenville Public Library.

At 6 p.m. April 11, Mercer County District Library will present an educational program at the Greenville Public Library that includes hands-on exploration of 20 minerals. Patrons can learn about mineral composition and uses while being entertained with memorabilia and stories about minerals.

This is a free, family friendly event but not recommended for children younger than 8 years old. Registration is required and space is limited. To register call 548-3915.