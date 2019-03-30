Miller Flowers to host bridal expo

GREENVILLE – Miller Flowers will host a bridal expo for the first time at its greenhouse and florist in Greenville.

The vendors joining the expo include Billard’s Stamps & Engraving, South Side Design, White Feather Loft, Escape Spa, Noah McCabe Music, DJ Opie, Ted’s Sweet Treats, Brooke with Paparazzi Jewelry, Shannon with Plunder Jewelry, The Natural Path, Versailles Winery, The Merchant House, Gathering at the Greene Event Venue, Karla Weaver’s Custom Sewing & Alterations, The Ramey’s Photography, Brittany Carol Photography, Jerri Deeter Cakes, Rodao Farms, Jake with Photobomb and Stephanie Landers with Color Street Nails.

The event will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 13. Admission is free.

For more information, contact Miller Flowers at 937-547-6099.