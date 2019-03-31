Jay County Sportsman Outdoor Show set for April 12, 13

PORTLAND, Ind. – The Jay County Sportsman Outdoor Show will hold its fourth annual event April 12 and 13 at the Jay County Fairgrounds, located in Portland, Indiana.

This two-day event is devoted to all sportsman and will include campers, all-terrain vehicles, golf carts, tools, boats, trailers, tools and hunting and fishing equipment. This event will host more than 100 vendors, and guests will see many wildlife mounts.

Kenny and Ernie Davis, TV personalities from the “Whitetail Frenzy Show on the Pursuit Channel, will sign autographs in the Bubp Building at times throughout the weekend. Kids will enjoy fishing in Round Barn for prizes.

The show will be from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. April 12 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. April 13.

For more information, contact Jeremy Lewis at 260-726-5231, Ron Krieg at 260-251-3906 or email jcfsprtsman@gmail.com.