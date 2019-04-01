Darke County General Health District celebrates National Public Health Week

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County Health Department is celebrating National Public Health Week throughout the first week of April.

The theme for National Public Health Week 2019 is “Creating the Healthiest Nation. For science. For action. For Health.”

One of the events Darke County Health Department already has participated in is the American Public Health Associations’ 2 Billion Steps Challenge. The challenge was for people across the nation to sign up and track their physical activity to reach 2 billion steps between Jan. 1 and April 7. The goal was achieved almost a month early.

Darke County Health Department will celebrate each day of the week with a special activity for its staff including its annual National Public Health Week breakfast on Thursday to honor staff and officials who make public health programs in Darke County successful.

In conjunction with Public Health Week, the state of Ohio is celebrating 100 years of public health practice in the state.