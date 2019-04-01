Ansonia 4-H Club hosts meeting

ANSONIA – The Ansonia 4-H Club met March 12 at the Ansonia Methodist Church.

Lacie Grosh from Family Health came and talked to the members about eating healthy before the meeting begun.

President Olivia Wright called the meeting to order and led the pledges. Roll call was taken by Molly Case, and the members responded with their favorite spring activity. Then officer reports were given.

In news, the members were asked to bring food donations to the future meetings for the Ansonia Methodist Church and Hands Across The Darke. The club also congratulated Ross Dapore for winning the I Dare You Award.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. April 1 at the Ansonia Methodist Church.