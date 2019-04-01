Versailles FFA places 2nd in State Dairy Judging Preliminary Contest

COLUMBUS – The Versailles FFA dairy judging team competed on March 28 in the State FFA Dairy Judging Preliminary Contest as part of the Spring Dairy Expo.

The dairy judging team placed second overall in the state with the team consisting of Renea Schmitmeyer, Clay Bergman, Shelbie Schmitmeyer, Garrett Toops, Xavier Grillot, Noah Gilmore, Elliot George, Tyler Henry, Caden Buschur, Payton Niekamp, Evan Clark and Austin Nerderman.

The team was led by Renea Schmitmeyer, who placed 14th overall. Bergman placed 17th overall, and Shelbie Schmitmeyer placed 28th overall out of 395 members competing.

Versailles FFA will re-judge in the finals on April 26 during which the students will give oral reasons at that time.

Kane Epperly represented Versailles FFA in the Middle School Dairy Judging Contest and placed 13th overall.

As part of dairy judging, members took a written dairy management test, participated in evaluating and answering questions on eight dairy classes and evaluated a pedigree and sire selection. Ted Schmitmeyer, Anton and Charlie Henry and Steve Buschur hosted dairy judging practices.