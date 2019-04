FRENCHTOWN – The Holy Family Youth Group again will host its annual Palm Sunday all-you-care-to-eat breakfast.

The breakfast will feature fresh whole hog sausage and pancakes made from scratch. Breakfast will be served at the Frenchtown Parish Hall from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. April 14.

The cost is $5 for advance tickets. For advance tickets, see any youth group member.

Also, guests are invited to check out the St. Ann Sodality bake sale upstairs at the parish hall.