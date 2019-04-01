Jackson Friendship 4-H Club hosts meeting

UNION CITY – Jackson Friendship 4-H Club’s March meeting was held on March 25 at the Mississinawa Valley concession area.

The meeting was called to order by President Leah Scholl. Members and guests said the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge.

Secretary Kylee Winner called the roll, and members answered the question, “If you won a million dollars, what is the first thing you would buy?” Kylee Winner gave the Secretary’s Report, and Molly Barga gave the Treasurer’s Report.

The Health and Safety Report was done by Nick Barga, who reminded everyone to always wear a helmet when riding and driving an all-terrain vehicle.

In new business, it was decided that the club will sponsor two Junior Fair trophies for this year’s fair.

A committee was formed for the chicken and pork dinner fundraiser. It was decided that members will sell tickets through April, and the dinners will be served from 3 to 6 p.m. May 15. Each 4-H member is asked to sell at least 10 tickets.

While the committee was discussing the fundraiser, the rest of the group did an activity to get to know each other better.

During adviser reports, members were told that on April 12 there will be a kickoff at the Fairgrounds about the new barns. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and they will have a meal and drinks.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. April 15 at the MV concession area.