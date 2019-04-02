Author hosts writing workshop

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City Public Library was awarded one of the 25 Indiana Humanities Council’s “Indiana Authors Award” grants for 2018-19 to participate in the “Novel Conversations Speakers Program.”

As a result, the library hosted award-winning Indiana author Bryan Furuness for a writing workshop he conducted for students, which was held at the Union City Junior-Senior High School and had 21 participants of seventh-12th grade students, school faculty and library staff.

Furuness is the author of ‘The Lost Episodes of Revie Bryson’ and the forthcoming ‘Do Not Go On’ as well as the editor of several anthologies, including ‘Winesburg, Indiana’ and ‘My Name was never Frankenstein: And Other Classic Adventure Tales Remixed.’ His short stories and essays have appeared in many prestigious literary venues. He is an award-winning author and teaches writing courses at Butler University.

The library thanked Furuness for his workshop for budding writers, as well as the English Department and school administration for their support and use of school facilities and KISS TV students and faculty for recording the event. It also thanked Shelley Wambo and Deb Williams for their efforts in making this event a success.