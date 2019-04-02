Poultry Days plans parades

VERSAILLES – Poultry Days will offer two of the largest parades in Darke County again this year.

The Grand Parade will be held at 11 a.m. June 15. Awards will be given for Junior Civic, Senior Civic, Commercial, Theme Award, Queen’s Trophy, Mayor’s Trophy and Chairman’s Choice. The deadline for registering for the Grand Parade is May 20. For Grand Parade registration information, go to Activities at versaillespoultrydays.com or email poultrydaysparade@yahoo.com.

The Antique Car Parade will be held at 2:30 p.m. June 16. Registration for this parade is $8 and will be at the corner of Virginia and South Center streets from 10 a.m. to noon the day of the event. The parade will be preceded by an antique vehicle display, which will be held on South Center Street adjacent to the festival grounds. Entrants will receive a chicken dinner ticket and parade plaque. Vehicles must be at least 20 years old. Details for this event can be found on the Poultry Days website or by emailing pdaysclassiccarparade@yahoo.com.

The festival also will include an antique tractor display on the grounds.

The 68th annual Versailles Poultry Days will be held June 14, 15 and 16 with a festival theme of “Rock N Roll All Nigh & Poultry Every Day.”

For more event details and schedules, visit versaillespoultrydays.com.