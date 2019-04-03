MVCTC offers summer camp opportunities for students

ENGLEWOOD – Miami Valley Career Technology Center is offering camps this summer for students in the sixth through 10th grades.

For full details on all offerings, visit www.mvctc.com/camps. Lunch is provided each day, and students will receive a camp T-shirt.

Career Camp

June 3-5, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. for students entering eighth, ninth and 10th grades.

Career Camp is a three-day career exploration program designed to give students hands-on experience in various MVCTC career technical programs. The goal of the camp is to help students begin to make career decisions for their future with the help of career technical instructors and current students. Students can explore careers in agriculture, arts, construction, culinary arts, health care, information technology, manufacturing, public safety and transportation systems. Registration is $50 for children who attend one of MVCTC’s partner school districts or $75 if not attending a partner school district.

Robotics Camp

June 5-7, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. for students entering seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th grades.

Students will spend three days learning to design, build and program a VEX Robot. This camp will give students the opportunity to work in teams, problem-solving and designing a robot to operate in competitions at the end of camp. MVCTC robotics and physics instructors, as well as current MVCTC students, will work with the campers to develop projects. Registration is $50 for children who attend one of MVCTC’s partner school districts or $75 if not attending a partner school district.

STEM Camp

June 10-14, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. for students entering sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

STEM Camp is a one-week program for students interested in science, technology, engineering and math. Students will explore two career programs over the five-day camp with hands-on classroom activities that encourage problem-solving and critical thinking. MVCTC instructors, as well as current MVCTC students, will work with the campers to develop projects. Students can explore careers in biotechnology, culinary arts, graphic arts, firefighter/EMS, natural resources, robotics and sports medicine. Registration is $75 for children who attend one of MVCTC’s partner school districts or $100 if not attending a partner school district.

