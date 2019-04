GREENVILLE – The City of Greenville Street Department’s annual limb/brush pick-up will begin Friday.

This service runs from the first Friday in April until the last Friday in September. All piles must be free of trash and lumber. Limbs can be no longer than 12 feet in length and no larger than 3 inches in diameter.

Spring leaf pick-up will begin April 15 to April 19. All leaf piles must be free of trash and limbs.

To schedule a pick-up, call the Street Department at 937-548-2215.