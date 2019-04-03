Lease-Fritz has display at library

GREENVILLE – During the month of April, the Greenville Public Library will offer a brief display of the writings and events and genealogy booklets from Marilyn J. Lease-Fritz, inside the glass case, of the second floor.

The family picture book shows Virgil Eugene Fritz, Marilyn’s husband, standing behind the large stone of his great-great-great-grandfather, connected with many pioneer families within the Darke County area.

The “Growing-Up in Pitsburg” booklet has received numerous requests, however, the addition of Virgil’s late brother Robert Fritz who served in Vietnam is going to be included.

A few to mention, consists of her “Mother’s Traditions” also the postcard booklet of her late son, John E. Lease, and “Remembering Little Bob, Marilyn’s nephew, and historical clippings of “School Days” plus the Friendship Booklets,” of Marilyn and Kay.

In 2017, Marilyn J. Lease-Fritz was curator and activity director of the Historical Heritage Hall of New Madison and through the Friends of the New Madison Public Library sponsored the 50th meeting of the Douglas Eugene Dickey, USMC “Ultimate Sacrifice” presentation within the former K of P Hall. That booklet consists of letters from Tom C. McKenney, Lt. Col. USMC (retired) and pictures and minutes of the entire meeting.

The large gold booklet contains clippings from their two sons’ military years of Iraq, Kuwait and Somalia, Bosnia and Afghanistan.

Marilyn J. Lease-Fritz’s connection with libraries seems to have been a given and would like to thank the Greenville Public Library, along with the New Madison Public Library, where she is a volunteer genealogist and member of the Friends and Quill and Ink.