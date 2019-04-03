Nominations sought for Ansonia Fourth of July parade grand marshal

ANSONIA – The Ansonia Fourth of July Celebration Committee is hard at work on its 2019 celebration.

The event will be held on July 5, 6 and 7 this year and will include a softball tournament, parade, barbecue chicken, bands, cornhole tournament and much more.

One of the first things the committee is working on is seeking nominations for grand marshal for the parade. Anyone can submit a person they would like to see honored in the parade on July 6.

Submissions should be done at https://bit.ly/2I9mso5 or by calling the First Church of God in Ansonia at 937-337-3945. Submissions must be received by April 19.