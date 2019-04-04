Jordan Francis to speak at library’s Lunch & Learn

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s April Lunch & Learn will feature Jordan Francis speaking on “Finding Satisfaction: Creating Effort Based Rewards Systems.”

“Finding satisfaction in daily activities can be difficult in modern society,” Jordan said. “This in part is a contributor to significant increases in depression, anxiety and causes of death categorized as ‘deaths of despair.’ It’s important to find ways to live a meaningful, satisfying life. Creating effort-based rewards systems is one of the best ways to find meaning and satisfaction. This session will help you find your own personal EBRS.”

Lunch is at noon April 17. To register, call at 548-3915.