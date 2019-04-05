Edison State agriculture program collecting goods for flood relief

GREENVILLE – Students in the Edison State Community College agriculture program have taken it upon themselves to put together a flood relief effort for the farmers and families who have been affected by the recent flooding across the Midwest.

Students will collect supplies and monetary donations, which will be delivered to Hamburg, Iowa. The small town is near and dear to one student’s heart as she grew up there. Kayla Seman was in Riverton, Iowa, just a few miles from Hamburg during spring break to visit family and friends when the flooding began.

“I never thought returning to Ohio after a week for spring break in Iowa I would come home to my agriculture instructor and classmates saying they want to help to get the small town of Hamburg, Iowa, back on their feet again,” Seman said.

Several student volunteers and others are planning to transport the donations to Hamburg, Iowa, on April 25, spend a couple of days helping in the community and return home on April 28. A local truck dealership has allowed for the use of a box truck in transporting items, and the group is seeking a driver with a CDL license.

“Friends and family of mine are struggling and have lost everything, so to see them smile and thank us for helping makes me know I’ve done something good in this world,” Seman said.

“I feel that with the help of the Edison State agriculture department and the communities here in Darke County, we can turn something negative into something very positive. Hamburg is losing residents due to all the flooding – homes are not going to be fixed, students are leaving the school district and all. I want to show this community that they are not alone,” Seman added.

Students are seeking donations of first aid supplies, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products, painting supplies, tools and building supplies, livestock supplies and cash donations. For a complete list of items needed, visit www.facebook.com/EdisonStateAg.

“This is what I love about the agricultural community – their willingness to help others in need,” Edison State Agriculture Program Director Brad Lentz said. “Hamburg is a small town just like most of the communities around here with approximately 1,000 people surrounded by farm ground.

“Helping them is just the right thing to do. I would hope that if the shoe were on the other foot, someone would do the same for us.”

Community members interested in donating to the relief effort may do so by delivering supplies to one of drop sites including the Edison State-Greenville Campus, 937-548-5546; Twin Valley South FFA-West Alexandria, 937-839-4336; Ansonia FFA, 937-337-4000; Doug and Nicki Garke-Burkettsville, 419-375-3001 or 419-852-6669; and Franklin Monroe FFA-Pitsburg, 419-564-2295. Greenville National Bank also has agreed to accept donations at all of its branches.

For more information, email edisonagfloodrelief@gmail.com.