Growing Families program planned

WINCHESTER, Ind. – Growing Families is a program for parents and youth in grades 4-6.

Families have fun while learning how to live healthy lives, grow various plants and improve their communication and life skills. They even get to take their plants home and start their own gardens.

Families make memories without breaking the budget. There are four Tuesday evening sessions beginning on April 23 at the Randolph County Fairgrounds. Snacks are provided, and each session starts at 6 p.m.

For more information or to sign up, call the Randolph County Extension Office at 765-584-2271.