Motorists warned to be alert of local volunteers on roadways

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County Sheriff Toby L. Spencer and Darke County Solid Waste Management District Director Krista Fourman advised motorists to use caution while traveling Darke County roadways in the upcoming weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, Darke County Solid Waste Management District will hold its 12th annual Trash Bash. More than 1,000 volunteers and organizations will clean up 700 miles of Darke County and township roads.

These volunteers will walk along roadways and pick up trash. The volunteers’ vehicles will be parked along or near the roads where the trash pick up is occurring.

Participants should be wearing safety orange colored shirts to increase visibility. Trash pick up is scheduled to occur from dawn to dusk on Saturday and Sunday.

Motorists are advised to slow down and pay attention to volunteers working near the roadway. As always, motorists should not engage in distracted driving while operating a vehicle and should keep their attention focused on driving their vehicle. Motorists should practice defensive driving techniques by looking ahead and being prepared for any problems that may occur.

Darke County deputies will patrol Darke County roadways and enforce traffic laws. Motorists always should wear their seat belts and take the time to look both ways at intersections.