Joyful Jets 4-H Club hosts meeting

ITHACA – The Joyful Jets 4-H Club met on March 12 at Grace United Methodist Church in Ithaca for a regularly scheduled 4-H meeting.

President Shelby Rock called the meeting to order and led the pledges. Secretary Kim Fourman took roll call and read minutes from the previous meeting.

The Treasurer’s Report was given by Mariah Kreusch. In addition, Kendall Kreusch gave a Safety Report on wearing bright colors for outside activities, and Liela Fugate gave a Safety Report on the benefits of sunshine.

In new business, Quality Assurance dates were shared, the club will participate in 4-H Night at the Dayton Dragons, and the club will participate in Darke County Trash Bash on April 13. The club will sponsor an educational tour at Mrs. Aull’s Garden on April 13 with lunch before at Marion’s Pizza in Englewood. Brooklyn Miller did public speaking.

The group’s next 4-H meeting will be held at Grade United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. April 9.