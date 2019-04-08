Ansonia 4-H Club hosts meeting

ANSONIA – The Ansonia 4-H Club met on April 1 at the Ansonia Methodist Church.

Vice President Ross Dapore called the meeting to order and led the pledges. Secretary Molly Case took roll call, and the members answered with their favorite type of cake. Then the officer reports were given.

In news, members were reminded to get their books so that they would have more time to work on them. Members who needed to get their turkeys were reminded of the pickup. Members also were advised those who need to go to Quality Assurance to go as soon as possible. They also were asked to brainstorm fair booth ideas and bring them to the next meeting.

The date for the next meeting will be set at a later time, but the meeting will take place at the Outdoor Classroom at Ansonia Schools.