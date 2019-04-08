Concealed carry classes offered

SPRINGFIELD – The Western Ohio Personal Safety/Firearm Training Group, a 501c(3) non-profit, will have two offerings of an eight-hour course, which meets the training requirement for an Ohio license to carry a concealed handgun.

Class meets Saturdays May 11 and June 29 from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. with one-half hour lunch break the Clark County Sheriff’s office, 120 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield. All sessions (classroom and shooting range) are conducted indoors.

The course fee $75 per student or $65 each for two or more registering together. Early pre-registration is recommended. Class size is limited.

For information, call 937-878-2378, email ohiogunsafety@yahoo.com or see http://www.handguntactics.com.