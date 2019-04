CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – The Fayette County Master Gardeners Spring Fling will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 in the Miller Building Gym at Roberts Park in Connersville, Indiana.

There will be a plant sale, silent auction and a variety of vendors. Concessions will be by Columbia Shiners 4-H Club.

Proceeds from the event will be used for scholarships for high school students.