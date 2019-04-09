Greenville Public Library holds ‘Superhero Day’

GREENVILLE — Greenville Public Library patrons were treated to a “Superhero Day” on Saturday.

During the event, kids were invited to come dressed as their favorite superheroes while library staff and volunteers dressed as supervillains. Activities included superhero training, in which heroes made their way through an obstacle course consisting of balloons, lasers, molten lava and a ring of fire, and a game of hot potato played with fake kryptonite. Occasional intercom announcements directed teams of heroes to different parts of the library where they were tasked with apprehending villains and placing them in jail.

Kids completing the obstacle course received a certificate and also had the opportunity to win prizes such as superhero books and a blank comic book. Later, guests and their parents enjoyed water and snacks while watching “Incredibles 2” on the third floor.

Children’s Librarian Julie Kennett, a Greenville native, has worked at the library for more than 16 years. Kennett came up with the idea for the superhero event while attending a conference for library personnel.

“They were talking about superheroes and villains, so we started looking for different games and activities we could do,” Kennett said. “The great thing about superheroes is that they’re timeless, so we can potentially do this year after year.”

Superhero Day is enjoyed by younger patrons and library staffers alike, according to Kennett.

“It’s just such a fun program,” Kennett said. “It’s really fun getting into character and having the kids be in character with us.”

It’s especially fun when the kids don’t know what to make of Kennett in her “villain” persona.

“Some of the kids don’t recognize me,” Kennett said. “I do story time, so they’re not used to seeing me be mean.”

One of Kennett’s fondest memories of the event is the time she got to create her own villain.

“She was illiterate, so she hated books,” Kennett said. “So they had me in jail, and I was shouting, ‘Books are bad.’ And the kids were all shouting ‘Books are good!’”

All things considered, Kennett said, this year’s Superhero Day was a big hit.

“The kids I spoke to told me that they loved the whole event, and their favorite parts were the obstacle course and putting the supervillains in jail,” Kennett said. “I even overheard some of them discussing what superhero they want to be next time.”

By Anthony Baker abaker@aimmediamidwest.com

