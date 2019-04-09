Brethren Retirement Community to host “Welcome to Medicare Event”

GREENVILLE – Brethren Retirement Community will host “Welcome to Medicare Event” at 4 p.m. April 25 at Chestnut Village Center at Brethren Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut St., Greenville.

The event is presented by the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program, a service of the Ohio Department of Insurance.

OSHIIP staff are trained by the state and do not sell or promote any insurance companies,policies or agents. They just present the facts that concern Medicare and answer questions.

The free informative event is designed for people who are on Medicare or soon will be eligible for Medicare or who have loved ones who are on Medicare or soon will be eligible for Medicare.

Attendees will learn about Medicare Part A and Part B benefits, the prescription drug benefit (Part D), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare supplement insurance.

Light refreshments will be served. Reservations are required.

To RSVP, call 937-547-7628.