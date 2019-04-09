Church to hold Sunrise Service in Greenville Union Cemetery

GREENVILLE – This year, the Greenville Church of the Brethren decided to do things a little different for its Sunrise Service.

Instead of meeting at the church building, the church has decided to greet Easter morning this year where the most important part of the Easter celebration happened – in a cemetery.

“Since Easter is later this year and the weather should be warmer, we decided to meet at the Greenville Union Cemetery,” Pastor Ron Sherck said. “The grave is where the women who came to prepare Jesus’ body for burial and where the angel told them the good news that Jesus had been raised from the dead. So that is where we will begin our day as well.”

Everyone is welcome to join the church in this celebration at 8 a.m. April 21 at the Greenville Union Cemetery at 200 West Street in Greenville. Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs. In case of rain, the service will be moved inside the Mausoleum.

Individuals should enter the cemetery from North Main Street, go under the archway and take first right and park near the mausoleum.

A breakfast will follow the service at 9 a.m. at the church building at 421 Central Ave. in Greenville.