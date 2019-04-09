Bradford Lions to host barbecue chicken, pork chop dinner

BRADFORD – The Bradford Lions are having a barbecue chicken and pork chop dinner on April 28.

All dinners are carryout, and presale tickets at $7 are required. Tickets may be purchased at both Bradford banks, Littman-Thomas Insurance or from any Bradford Lions or Lioness members. Individuals also may call Joanne Ferree 620-7225 or Kathy Myers 448-2667 by the ticket deadline purchase date of April 21.

Dinners consist of one half barbecue chicken or two pork chops served with chips, applesauce and roll with butter prepared by Romer’s Catering.

Dinners may be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 28 at Clark’s Pizza.

All profits will go toward purchase of eye exams and glasses, recognition of Bradford students and other ongoing Bradford Lions’ community projects.