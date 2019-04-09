Paul’s Catholic Church to celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday

SHARPSBURG – St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sharpsburg will celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday at 1:30 p.m. April 28.

St. Paul’s Catholic Church will have a DVD called “Divine Mercy 101.” This DVD presentation provides an overview of Divine Mercy and the role and mission of St. Maria Faustina Kowalska (1905-1938), the apostle of Divine Mercy whom St. John Paul II called “a gift of God to our time.”

Those who are new to Divine Mercy as well as those looking to achieve an advanced level of knowledge will find this presentation ideal, organizers said. Jesus told St. Faustina, “Mankind will not have peace until it turns with trust to My mercy.”

At 2:45 p.m. there will be Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament with the Litany of the Precious Blood and other prayers. At the 3 p.m. hour the Chaplet of Divine Mercy will be sung followed by silent meditation and Veneration of the Divine Mercy Image. At 3:45 p.m. the church will pray the scriptural rosary and end the program with Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

Confession will be available from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Anyone with questions may call Elaine Grube at 419-375-4645.