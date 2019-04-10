Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics to host cancer prayer, Tenebrae service

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will host a St. Peregrine Prayer Service on April 14 and a Tenebrae service on April 17.

The St. Peregrine Cancer Prayer Service, beginning at 2 p.m. April 14, will include relic veneration, witness and scripture. All who are affected by cancer including friends, family and loved ones are encouraged to attend. A light reception with refreshments will follow the service.

The Tenebrae Service of Shadows will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 17. The word “tenebrae” is Latin for shadows. The purpose of the Tenebrae service is to recreate the emotional aspects of the passion story and to recreate the betrayal, abandonment and agony of the events, and it is left unfinished because the story isn’t over until Easter Day. Led by the Rev. John Tonkin, attendees will reflect on Christ’s passion in scripture readings as the shadows gather around them with the extinguishing of candles.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein.

For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.