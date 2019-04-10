Holy Week services planned at Trinity Lutheran Church

UNION CITY, Ind. – Trinity Lutheran Church of Union City, Indiana, invited all to celebrate Holy Week and Easter.

The celebration begins with Palms Sunday at 10:15 a.m. April 14 then continues on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Maundy Thursday Service begins at 7 p.m. April 18. It will include the foot-washing and an intimate Holy Communion experience, which are optional.

Good Friday Service begins at 7 p.m. April 19. It will be an interactive service.

For Holy Saturday, at 10 a.m. April 20 will be a joyful community Easter egg hunt.

Easter Sunday begins with an Easter breakfast at 9 a.m. April 21 and followed by a joyful celebration of Jesus’ resurrection at 10:15 a.m.