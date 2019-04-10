Versailles FFA competes in district outdoor power competition

MINSTER – Versailles FFA’s outdoor power team competed in the District 5 FFA Outdoor Power Contest on April 9 at Minster High School where Versailles placed second in the district out of 12 teams.

Contestants participated in trouble shooting as an individual and team, completing work order, determining engines displacement, tool and faster identification, measuring through micrometers, and test focusing on small engines.

The team consisted of Isaac Gilmore, Sam Gilmore and Dallas Hess. The Versailles FFA thanked Flora Small Engines for hosting a practice.

The team now will advance on to the state competition on April 23 at Wooster.