Versailles FFA helps collect supplies for flood relief

VERSAILLES – Versailles FFA is working in conjunction with Edison State Community College Agriculture Department in collecting supplies to send to Hamburg, Iowa, to aid with the flood relief.

In March, Iowa was hit with some of the worst flooding in the nation’s history. Hamburg is a small community of about 1,000 residents, and the levees around them were not large enough to keep out the water, which was higher than 12 feet.

Along with Edison, the Versailles FFA will collect items to give to this town. Supplies that are being collected are household items including electric skillets, silverware, bedding sets, blankets, laundry detergent, laundry baskets and plastic totes. Also being collected are first aid kits including band aids, ChapStick, cold/hot packs, scissors, cotton swabs/balls, cough drops, saline solution, eye wash, hand sanitizer, latex gloves, tweezers, thermometers and Tylenol.

Other items being collected include clean-up supplies such as cloth or paper rags, gloves, baby wipes, trash bags, Ziploc bags, bleach, vinegar and borax. Also needed are personal hygiene products such as deodorant, soap, shampoo, conditioner, tissues, toothpaste, tooth brushes, new socks, wash clothes, towels, feminine products. Also part of the collection are rebuilding supplies including box fans, hammers, drills, saws, building materials, electrical items, shovels, rakes, pitch forks, garden hoses, wheelbarrows, trash cans, dust masks, shop vacs and rubber gloves.

Additionally, livestock supplies such as bagged livestock feed, pet food, fence posts, barbed wire and wire cutters are needed along with bottled water, non-perishable foods, flashlights, batteries, pocket knifes and cash donations.

The Versailles FFA will be a drop off point for anyone wishing to donate. The donations will be located at ag room, cafetorium and outside of the shop (greenhouse), which can be dropped off any school hours. Donations will be accepted form April 11-22.

Those with any questions or needing to make additional arrangements for dropping off supplies should email Dena Wuebker at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or Taylor Bergman at Taylor.bergman@vtigers.org.