Edison State Eaton Campus information event set for April 25

EATON – The Edison State Community College campus at Eaton will host an information event from 6 to 8 p.m. April 25.

This walk-in information event is being held to answer questions about the newest Edison State Community College campus.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to meet with an adviser to design a personalized education plan, register and enroll in classes, learn about the financial aid process and take a tour of campus.

A representative from Ohio Means Jobs Preble County also will be available to answer questions about employment prospects and funding opportunities. Student ambassadors from the Edison State agriculture program also will be in attendance to answer questions.

The Edison State campus at Eaton began offering general education courses in January, with more course offerings to become available in the summer and fall semesters. In addition to offering general education courses, the initial focus of the campus will include agriculture programming as well as the associate of arts and associate of science degrees, which transfer to four-year institutions nationwide.

The campus at Eaton is located at 450 Washington Jackson Road, Suite E in Eaton.

For more information, call 937-683-8169 to speak with a resource specialist.