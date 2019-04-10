Hands Across the Darke hosts meeting

GREENVILLE – Hands Across the Darke had its most recent meeting on April 2.

The meeting was called to order by President Raylea Richards.

The group discussed ways to help the Darke County Human Society and decided to start a ball drive. The Humane Society also needs litter and food. The Human Society is holding a spaghetti dinner on April 13. Members can help by setting up on Friday or helping at the dinner on Saturday.

After the meeting was adjourned, the supplies and nonperishable food that had been brought into the Extension Office were sorted and boxed up so that they could be delivered to Rustic Hope, FISH Choice Pantry, Grace Resurrection and the Ansonia Food Pantry.

Hands Across the Darke thanked everyone who donated items over the past few months.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. May 7 at the Extension Office.