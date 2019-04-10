Motorcyclist transported by CareFlight after 2-vehicle crash

GREENVILLE — A motorcyclist was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car that had pulled out in front of him on Wednesday.

At approximately 4 p.m., emergency personnel from New Madison Fire Department as well as Tri-Village Rescue with mutual aid from Greenville Township Rescue, CareFlight Air Services from Miami Valley Hospital and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and U.S. Route 36 West in regards to a motorcycle versus car injury accident.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the accident revealed that a white Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 36 West when the driver of the vehicle failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled out into the path of a southbound red Harley Davidson. The Harley Davidson struck the front driver’s side of the Ford Escape, causing heavy damage to both vehicles.

The female driver of the Ford Escape was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and transported to Wayne HealthCare for what was described as minor injuries. The male driver of the Harley Davidson was treated on the scene by Tri-Village Rescue before being flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight where his condition remains unknown at this time.

Both north and southbound lanes of U.S. Route 127 were closed for a brief period of time while deputies worked to investigate the accident and crews cleared the wreckage.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

A motorcyclist was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car that had pulled out in front of him. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_WEB-063.jpg A motorcyclist was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car that had pulled out in front of him. Jim Comer | AIM Media Midwest The driver of a Harley Davidson was treated on the scene by Tri-Village Rescue before being flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_WEB-042.jpg The driver of a Harley Davidson was treated on the scene by Tri-Village Rescue before being flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Jim Comer | AIM Media Midwest The driver of a Ford Escape was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and transported to Wayne HealthCare for what was described as minor injuries. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_WEB-044.jpg The driver of a Ford Escape was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and transported to Wayne HealthCare for what was described as minor injuries. Jim Comer | AIM Media Midwest A two-vehicle crash resulted in one person being transported by CareFlight. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_WEB-073.jpg A two-vehicle crash resulted in one person being transported by CareFlight. Jim Comer | AIM Media Midwest According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a white Ford Escape failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled out into the path of a red Harley Davidson. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_WEB-155.jpg According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a white Ford Escape failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled out into the path of a red Harley Davidson. Jim Comer | AIM Media Midwest