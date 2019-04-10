Wright State University-Lake Campus Research Symposium scheduled

CELINA – Wright State University-Lake Campus will host the 2019 Research Symposium from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 18 in James F. Dicke Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

The annual Lake Campus Research Symposium is a one-day event that provides an open forum for all Wright State students and faculty to share their research across disciplinary boundaries to foster creative thinking and research across campus. The symposium offers an end-of-year opportunity for everyone to come together and share just what their research is all about and what exciting results are on the horizon for their active projects and larger fields.

The Lake Campus has hosted almost 150 student and faculty research projects to date and is excited for what the future holds for this event.

For more information, visit https://lake.wright.edu/research/research-symposium or contact Stephen Jacquemin at stephen.jacquemin@wright.edu.