AWTHS’s next program to feature Darryl Mehaffie

ARCANUM – Darryl Mehaffie will be the next speaker for Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society at 7 p.m. May 9 at 123 W. George St. in Arcanum.

Mehaffie was born in the rural Arcanum area and currently resides in Greenville. Married to MaryAnn Tully Mehaffie, he is a retired elementary teacher with two married sons and three grandchildren.

Mehaffie will share his experiences of serving on the Darke County Agriculture Society 1980-2007 for the Great Darke County Fair.

His other community involvement includes Darke County Historical Society, Garst Museum Board of Trustees, Lions International, Darke County Visitors Bureau, Darke County Center for the Arts, Bears Mill Board of Directors 2001-06 as well as political and educational endeavors.

The event is free of charge and open to the public.

Visit AWTHS on Facebook to follow this and upcoming events as well as its website at www.arcanumhistoricalsociety.org.

May is a busy month for AWTHS. Along with its May 9 program, the historical society will be open May 18 and 19 from 1-4 p.m. during Arcanum’s Old Fashioned Days and in celebration of the society’s 15th year celebration.

Guests may also find information about the historical society as well as learning about the history of the building and the many businesses that were a part of Arcanum’s history through the years.

Arcanum Farmers Market will begin June 1 from 9 a.m.-noon at Veterans Park. The market is open every Saturday morning from June through August. Shoppers are welcome as well as new and returning vendors.

Those who extra garden produce or baked goods as well as crafts, handmade items or antiques can consider setting up at the market. Individuals may contact Sharon Troutwine with any questions. There are no space rentals and people can come when they can to sell.

Individuals can follow the Facebook listing on AWTHS Facebook page. Vendors can list their products in event or website link.