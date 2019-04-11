St. Paul Lutheran blood drive is April 22

VERSAILLES – Saint Paul Lutheran Church will help boost the blood supply during the Easter holiday season by hosting a community blood drive from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 22in the Community Hall, 13495 Greenville-St. Marys Road, Versailles.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Hero Blood Donor insulated travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. Donors can make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC needs donors to help sustain the area blood supply during the Easter holiday weekend and spring break travel period. CBC also is seeking new platelet and plasma donors. Donors now have more opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at an increasing number of community blood drives.

Platelets are the cells that control bleeding while plasma is the fluid that carries nutrients and proteins throughout the body. Both are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant and burn patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB or B positive. Individuals can find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

Donors can connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Individuals can get fast and complete answers on how to make their first donation, organize a blood drive or bring Community Blood Center’s education program to a school. People can get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to Community Blood Center’s social media pages or schedule an appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more, depending on their height) and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Donors can make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana)Valleys.

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visit www.givingblood.org.