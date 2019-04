NEW CONCORD – Students from Greenville have been inducted into an honor society at Muskingum University in New Concord.

Brandon Beyke was inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi and Beta Beta Beta as a full member. Karsyn Shaffer was inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi.

