ATV accident leaves 1 transported by CareFlight

PALESTINE — An all-terrain vehicle accident early Thursday evening in rural Liberty Township left one patient transported by CareFlight for his injuries.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., emergency personnel from Liberty Township Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to 4118 Clark Station Road in regards to an injury accident between an ATV and a pickup truck.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a man was riding an ATV on a private gravel drive when he lost control of the vehicle and collided into the side of a pickup truck.

The rider was treated on the scene by Tri-Village Rescue before being transported to the landing zone located at the Darke County Criminal Justice Center to meet up with CareFlight. The patient then was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for what was described as non-life threatening injuries.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

A man was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after he crashed an all-terrain vehicle. Jim Comer | AIM Media Midwest