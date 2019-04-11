Karsyn Shaffer earns special academic award at Muskingum University

NEW CONCORD – Karsyn Shaffer of Greenville earned a special academic award at Muskingum University’s Celebration of Excellence ceremony held April 5 on the campus in New Concord.

Shaffer earned Matilda Bailey Awards in English, awarded by the English department to students of English studies possessing academic merit and high moral character, with preference given to prospective teachers.

The Celebration of Excellence honors Muskingum’s best performing students in academics, research, special projects and service.

For more information about Muskingum University, visit muskingum.edu.